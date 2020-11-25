Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Critical Contrast

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Baler and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler -6.64% -8.16% -6.87% Velodyne Lidar N/A -298.58% -7.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Velodyne Lidar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $9.53 million 0.71 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Volatility and Risk

International Baler has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Baler beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. International Baler Corporation markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Leland E. Boren.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar. Its products are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, UAVs, mapping, industrial automation, self-driving rovers, autonomous vessels, smart city initiatives, and robotics. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

