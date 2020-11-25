Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.25

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 220468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The firm has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. Research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

