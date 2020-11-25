United Natural Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

