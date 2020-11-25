Unique Fabricating (UFAB) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Unique Fabricating (NYSE: UFAB) is one of 54 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Unique Fabricating to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unique Fabricating and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Unique Fabricating Competitors -5.45% -103.48% -0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unique Fabricating and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million -$9.07 million -26.71 Unique Fabricating Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 9.00

Unique Fabricating’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unique Fabricating and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Unique Fabricating Competitors 745 2307 2464 128 2.35

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Unique Fabricating’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unique Fabricating has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unique Fabricating rivals beat Unique Fabricating on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

