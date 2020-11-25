Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00017750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $7.93 million and $4.19 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,323,416 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

