UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.67 ($11.38).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

