Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UAA. Wedbush raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.39.

UAA stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,532.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

