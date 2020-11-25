UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in UMH Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

