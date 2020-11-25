Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $284.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

