UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.93

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 58098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

