UBS Group Upgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Neutral

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

