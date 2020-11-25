UBS Group Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Buy”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATHM. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

ATHM opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 76.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

