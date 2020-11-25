UBS Group Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $135.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

