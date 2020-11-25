Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.