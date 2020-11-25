TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.
TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) stock opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.08. TWC Enterprises Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.96 and a 52 week high of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.81.
About TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO)
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.