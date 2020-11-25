Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 5,868 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,346.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $375.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

