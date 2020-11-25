TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 24.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.