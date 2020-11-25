Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TZOO. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.