Toray Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Toray Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

