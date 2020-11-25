TOP (TOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $263,368.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

