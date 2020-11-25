Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.29.
NASDAQ GRMN opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Garmin by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 206,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Garmin by 2,570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 204,036 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
