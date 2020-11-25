Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.29.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Garmin by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 206,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Garmin by 2,570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 204,036 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.