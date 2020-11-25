Theta Fuel Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 26% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $52.80 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001274 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

