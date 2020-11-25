TheStreet Upgrades Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to B

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of -0.11.
About Prudential Bancorp
Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
