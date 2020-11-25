The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.62

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 3790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

