The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TD. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.87.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$71.18 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

