The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.82.

NYSE TD opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,615,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,430,000 after acquiring an additional 851,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

