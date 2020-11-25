The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.