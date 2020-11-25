The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ENN Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

