The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CNOOC (NYSE:CEO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,829,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 8,257.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

