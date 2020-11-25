The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CNOOC (NYSE:CEO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.
CNOOC Company Profile
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.
