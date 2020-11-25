The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

SNP opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

