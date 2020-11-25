The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPRN. ValuEngine downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $24.90 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

