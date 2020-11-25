Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $555.38 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $559.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.71 and a 200 day moving average of $325.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,446.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

