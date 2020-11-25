Tenaris S.A. (TS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

