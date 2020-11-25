TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.