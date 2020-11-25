Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Up 64.6%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price shot up 64.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.14. 55,542,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,512% from the average session volume of 729,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

