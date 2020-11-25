Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

