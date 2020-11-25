Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of RUN opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6,627.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681,349 shares of company stock worth $555,477,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

