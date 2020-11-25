Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to “Buy”

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

