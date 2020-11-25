Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $132.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.