Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $132.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.
MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.48.
Shares of MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
