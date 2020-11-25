Stephens Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Equal Weight

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICL. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.00. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $8,443,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 850,284 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

