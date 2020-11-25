Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.46

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $190.76, with a volume of 35495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

