SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $18.65 on Monday. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.