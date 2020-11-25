Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

SBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.