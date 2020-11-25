Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

