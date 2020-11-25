South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.
Shares of SJI opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
