Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SONO. Raymond James lowered Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

