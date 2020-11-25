Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.