Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,671 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $180.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.