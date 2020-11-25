Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 30,462 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,462 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 383,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

