Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.55. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

